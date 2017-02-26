Divided We Stand.....

It was a cool April morning in Tennessee. Malcolm Dewitt laid prone with his rifle looking across the meadow at the Confederate front line. The Sun hadn't rose yet, but it was coming. The Battle of Shiloh was about to commence.

As Malcolm scanned the treeline for Confederate soldiers working their way closer to the Union line, he could just barely see the "Johnny Rebs" moving about behind the Confederate line in the morning darkness. The Confederate soldiers were doing pretty much the same as the Union soldiers at that time, getting a little something to eat, maybe a little coffee if they had any, but getting ready for battle. Malcolm spent the rest of his life wondering why he did what he would do next.

A Confederate soldier stood up from behind a tree trunk placed there the day before in anticipation of the upcoming battle. Malcolm could see the soldier in the low light and mist that covered the battlefield that lay before him. At that moment, it was like a bolt of lightning had struck Malcolm. He had pulled the trigger on his rifle and the Confederate soldier lay dead across the tree trunk he was hiding behind. That action didn't start the battle and it was commonplace for a soldier to get anxious and do something he didn't mean to do. It happened.

Shortly after Sunrise the battle ensued. Malcolm did what he was ordered to do and marched with his brothers in arms to the Confederate line. After repelling the Confederate soldiers, Malcolm had made it to the tree trunk where the dead soldier lay. He looked at the face of the dead man and fell to his knees in disbelief. Malcolm had killed James Dewitt, his first cousin that had took up fighting for the Confederate Army. This would happen time and time again during the Civil War where brothers fought against brothers. Very dark days indeed.

With the aforementioned history in mind, are we that divided as a nation today? I only use the Civil War as a historic example of the stark differences our nation has had over time. It took a war to resolve the issues of our nation during these dark times, but it was resolved. I do not condone violence, never will. The belligerents on either side of the Civil War had more in common with their enemy counterparts than we do now. Let's hope we are more "civil".

How do we as a nation become whole again? Our positions on social and economic policies are more different now than ever in our nation's history. We as a people are completely divided and not one issue laid before our government do we agree on. How does this work itself out? I can see only one way this is resolved and "Big Government" is not the answer.

Liberal or conservative, republican or democrat, no one wants to have a way of life they didn't choose rammed down their throats. I think it's time to step back and look at the complete picture of our nation from the beginning till now. I know, I know, when people start talking about the words of our founding fathers, a lot of folks think that's just old time gibberish and doesn't have anything to do with the world we live in today. That couldn't be further from the truth.

What our founding fathers wrote and debated is pure genius. The more I read about their decisions and why they made them, well, it blows my mind. The ability to see into the future of a fledgling nation and get so much right is real genius. To apply the basic belief that all people are NOT the same, but EQUAL nonetheless, into their decision making process took a discipline of true freedom the world had never seen before. These words they wrote were cutting edge then as they are now, we just need to pay attention and take heed.

I honestly believe that "states rights" is the answer for our division. It's kinda why we have states in the first place. Our founding fathers knew that the people of the Carolinas had different wants and needs than the people of New York. Our constitution provides the flexibility to all people to lead the life you want to lead and protects those rights. Although, if one side or the other is hellbent on forcing their way of life down the throats of an unwilling people, it will get ugly just as before.

You want to have a liberal life? Great! Live in a liberal state with liberal government and liberal programs. If you think yourself a conservative, live in a conservative state with like minded people. All of this can be done under the laws of our constitution and reducing the size and scope of our federal government. I see no other way forward that keeps the peace and restores our nation, our people, to the greatness we once were. Trust what our founding fathers wrote and let their words of genius guide us before it's too late.

Respectfully submitted.